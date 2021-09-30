Tripura CM Meets Officials, Club Members To Review Durga Puja Preparations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

With Durga Puja around the corner, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday held a meeting with the West Tripura district administration to discuss preparations put in place for a hassle-free festival for all.

Discussing the meeting today, Director General of State Police VS Yadav said, adequate security measures will be taken to ensure the smooth completion of the festival.

The district and police administrations will work jointly. Necessary steps have been taken to manage traffic and law and order smoothly. Steps have been taken to control any untoward incidents including mobile patrolling, temporary police booths, CCTV cameras.

CM Deb highlighted the role of the clubs in helping the government to serve the public better.

He said “The clubs of the state are constantly engaged in the service of the people through various social programs. A notable example of this is their pioneering role in other supportive programs, including immunization in the Covid situation”.

The Chief Minister called upon the clubs to take special initiative to extend more support to the people through various positive programs of the government and various projects for the welfare of the people.

“Corona has taught us more to stand by each other,” he said. The Club Forum, which was formed keeping in view the Corona situation, has provided support to a large number of people with various services including vaccination during Corona.

In addition, the forum is playing a significant role in resolving internal issues between the clubs in a friendly atmosphere through discussions. One of the clubs in the state is coming out of the fundraising culture and becoming the center of support.