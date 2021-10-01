13 Cancer Hospitals To Be Operational By 2022 : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the establishment of 13 cancer hospitals across the state, which will be functional from next year, i.e., 2022.

He was accompanied by health minister Keshab Mahanta, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, former P&RD minister-cum-Dhakuakhana MLA Naba Kumar Doley.

The decision for the same has been undertaken during the CM’s meeting with the academic staffs of Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital (LMCH)

It is pertinent to note that section of newly-appointed academic staffs of LMCH allegedly stayed away from their services under various pretexts.

In response to the following, the Chief Minister also expressed his concern and urged the staffs to support the state through their selfless service.

While interacting with mediapersons, Sarma stated of directing the LMCH authority to shift indoor patients to the new buildings from the old buildings of North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital.

He further informed that Lakhimpur Cancer Hospital, which is presently under construction would be inaugurated in June 2022.