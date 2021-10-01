Arunachal Pradesh: Yachuli Can Become The Primary Supplier Of Farm Produce For Itanagar: Dy CM Chowna Mein

NET Web Desk

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein speaking in a function in Yazali asserted that the Yachuli administrative circle is in an advantageous location being located near to the capital of Arunachal Pradesh and the agriculture and horticulture produces from the area can be easily transported and supplied to the Capital dwellers.

He further said that Yachuli and the adjoining area have a very bright future because of the conducive atmosphere for growing agriculture and horticulture crops.

He was speaking at an inaugural function of Yazali Electrical Division Office and laid the foundation stone of the permanent office building for the Electrical Division at Yazali Circle in Lower Subansiri District on September 30th.

Education Minister, Taba Tedir, and Advisor to Minister (Power), Balo Raja were also present.

Mein also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a bridge over the Panyor river at Yazali in Lower Subansiri District with an estimated cost of Rs 16.58 Cr. It will connect the left & right banks of Panyor river and benefit people of 12 villages with about 5000 population living across the river. It will also bring connectivity to large areas of agriculture and horticulture farms located on the other side of the Panyor river.

Mein in his speech informed that a Comprehensive Scheme for a Transmission line in Arunachal Pradesh of about Rs 9000 Cr is being conceptualized and proposed to the Govt of India. He said that for uninterrupted power supply and to do away with the wastage of power, the transmission line has to be strengthened and Central Govt is also emphasizing it. He also informed that the Govt of India has also exempted transport charges for electricity that will be drawn from the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

He added that once the construction of the highway is completed there will be an unlimited flow of tourists in this place as there is huge scope for nature, adventure, research and cultural/religious tourism in the State. He also emphasized on the need to protect and conserve the forest/environment for sustenance of streams and rivers.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the people of the Yazali Circle, he assured for sanctioning of drawing 11 KV line from Yazali to Taib Village, creation of Hydro-Power Sub-Division at Yachuli and Yazali and for electrification of Tepin Happa Village under Yazali Circle. He further said to take up other demands in the next budget and for up-gradation of Yazali CO Headquarter to EAC Headquarter in the Cabinet Meeting.