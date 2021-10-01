Assam Government Issues New SOP, Revises Curfew Timings

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 1, the Assam Government has issued new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the citizens with adequate relaxations.

As per new SOPs, the curfew timings have been relaxed in the state till 10 PM.

Besides, shops across the state will also be allowed to stay open till 9 PM.

The announcement made by state health minister Keshab Mahanta, asserts that all directives announced will remain in force for both rural and urban areas.

Furthermore, the cinema halls, which were kept shut since the 2nd wave period of COVID-19 has been allowed to reopen with 50% seat capacity for fully-vaccinated residents.