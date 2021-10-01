Assam Government Sets-Up Control Room To Register Complaints On Corruption

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has set-up a control room to receive information about ongoing corruption.

According to reports, residents have been permitted to inform about corruption, witnessed by him/her, regarding any such case related to any government officials. Residents can inform about the same by delivering a call or message to the control room.

Further, the identity of caller will be truly confidential.

The government has also launched phone numbers for contacting the control rooms.

Newly launched numbers for the purpose are 0361-2462295, 18003453767, and 6026901243 (for Whatsapp).

Earlier, Assam Panchayats & Rural Development (P&RD) Minister Ranjeet Dass urged the public to inform about such corruption cases occurring at the panchayat level.

They have been requested to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) in the respective local police station or submit a written complaint to the Department official.