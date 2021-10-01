Assam : Patrol Team Seize Gelatin Sticks & Electric Detonators In Guwahati, 2 Held

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 1, a patrol party from Gorchuk Police Station apprehended two individuals with huge cache of explosive substances and devices from Guwahati.

According to PTI report, the patrolling team tried intercepting a vehicle travelling at high speed.

Besides, after chasing it for some time, the police managed to stop it at Garchuk Chariali.

The vehicle seized contained 13 bags of explosive substances and devices, without any documents.

“On searching the vehicle, they found 13 bags of explosive substances and devices without any documents (4,660 pieces of gelatin sticks and 2,300 pieces of electric detonators),” – asserted by an official.

Kudos to @GuwahatiPol for yet another stellar work. Well done! https://t.co/ezCtzJgB6p — Assam Police (@assampolice) October 1, 2021

As per reports, the explosive substances have been seized by the security team.

Meanwhile, the driver and another occupant of the vehicle have been apprehended in this connection.

The police suspected the vehicle was travelling from neighbouring Meghalaya to Rani on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Officials added further investigation related to the same is under process.