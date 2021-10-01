Assam Police SI Caught Red Handed While Taking Bribe

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Jalil have been apprehended after being allegedly caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam (DIRVAC) for accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

Posted at Golaghat Sadar Police Station, the Sub-Inspector Abdul was apprehended on Thursday by the sleuths of Vigilance Department.

According to Assam Police Special Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, the Sub Inspector was arrested red-handed by Vigilance team while accepting Rs 10,000 out of 30,000, the amount that Jalil demanded.

“Sub Inspector Abdul Jalil of Golaghat Sadar Police Station arrested red-handed today by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM team while accepting INR 10,000 out of demanded INR 30,000. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @mygovassam” – tweeted the DGP.