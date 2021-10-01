Athuan Abonmai Murder: MHA Gives Go Ahead To NIA Probe

The government of India has directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up investigation on the gruesome killing of Athuan Abonmai, former president of the Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam Manipur Nagaland).

Ministry of Home Affairs Friday in the order stated, “upon initial inquiry, it was revealed that the accused persons involved in the case are suspected members of NSCN-IM. Therefore, section 16, 17 and 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 have also been added to the instant case.”

It may be mentioned that Manipur police on September 28 (Tuesday) arrested two men suspects, allegedly involved in connection with the murder of Athuan Abonmai. Both the suspects were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West as the Chief Judicial Magistrate Tamenglong was on leave. They were brought to Imphal West under tight security on Tuesday. The duo were produced before the In-charge CJM Imphal West Judge Y. Somorjit. The suspects, Ponthalung Panmei and Lanchapou Bosco Gonmei were remanded for 9 days of police custody for further interrogation.

Manipur chief minister, N Biren on September 24 called the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Athuan Abonmai by unidentified suspects a cowardly act.

Manipur home department had on September 26 written to the MHA asking for handing over Athuan Abonmai murder case to the NIA.

It may be mentioned that Manipur government on September 26 transferred Amstrong Pame, IAS Deputy Commissioner Tamenglong and was given Special Secretary (RD&PR/Power) & SMD/MSRLM in addition. Similarly, Tamenglong SP, Mohurle Sandeep Gopaldas, IPS who was transferred as SP CID Technical. Ms. Anupam, IPS was appointed as Tamenglong SP.