Bangladesh’s Durga Puja Offer; Lifts Ban On Export Of Hilsa To Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

With Durga Puja round the corner Bangladesh government led by its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lifted the ban on the export of ‘Hilsha’ to Tripura. For nearly a decade Hilsa or Ilish was not allowed to be imported to the Northeastern state from the neighbouring country.

On Thursday, a total of 2,000 kilos of ‘Hilshas’ rrived in Tripura through Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP).

There are plans to import ‘Hilsha’ fish in large quantities from October to cater to its huge demand.

“A total of 2000 kilos of ‘Hilsha’ fish has arrived from Bangladesh on Thursday. The traders have imported the fish experimentally”, said Joydeep Mukherjee, the Customs Superintendent of Agartala Integrated Check Post.

“The Bangladesh government had given the fish a health certificate as the samples were first sent to Calcutta for approval. The report said the fish was allowed to be eaten by humans. Therefore, the fish has been cleared for sale in the Tripura market”, he said.

It is noteworthy to mention that the people of Tripura enjoyed ‘Hilsha’ obtained under the radar or from Kokata and by paying exorbitant rates. A kilo of Hilsa would fetch a price Rs 1300 to Rs 1800 per kilo.

An importer Khokon Bhowmik said that for a long time there was a ban on importing ‘Hilsha’ fish directly from Bangladesh. Consequently, ‘Hilsha’ fish was brought to Tripura from Kolkata.

He claimed that the price of ‘Hilsha’ fish would be within the reach of common man. If the demand is high, there are plans to import ‘Hilsha’ in large quantities next Monday.

Khokon also said it is a matter of great joy for the people of Tripura that this is the first time since 2011 that ‘Hilsha’ fish has come directly to Tripura from Bangladesh.