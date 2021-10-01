BJP National President JP Nadda To Visit Manipur On October 8

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National president JP Nadda is likely to arrive at Imphal on a three-day official visit to the state on October 8.

Ahead of the BJP president’s visit to the state, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh accompanied by Manipur Works Minister T. Bishwajit and BJP State president A. Sharda met the national president to discuss strategies for the forthcoming March 2022 Assembly polls in the State.

A tentative programme of JP Nadda’s visit to Imphal is already prepared and same have also been discussed during the meeting.

According to Sangai Express report, the BJP National President would review project works and examine foundation stones, which would be laid down in the state.

The party’s poll strategy and other details for the Manipur Legislative Assembly election which is due early next year had been deliberated at length during the meeting.