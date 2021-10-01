Manipur BJP President’s House Guard Critically Injured After Shot On Face

NET Web Desk

The house guard of Manipur BJP President A Sharda Devi is said to be critically injured after another security personnel allegedly shot him.

This grievous incident took place at the residence of state BJP president situated at Brahmapur Aribam Leikai Adhikari Leirak under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East.

According to sources, a reported drunken brawl at around 10 AM is the cause of this incident.

Identified as 7th MR rifleman (No 9772) A Bimol Sharma of Kongba Naharup, the injured security personnel was allegedly shot in the face through an AK-47 rifle.

Besides, the accused rifleman has been identified as Thonginthang Baite (No132001578), a resident of Litan in Ukhrul district.

Currently admitted at Raj Medicity, the bullet that was shot at Bimol’s face left him critically injured after it exited from the back of his head.

According to Imphal Free Press report, commander of the house guard, Laishram Sarat of Malom, rifleman A Bimol Sharma and Thonginthang Baite reportedly drank together inside their barrack, who then involved into a massive brawl leading to the utilization of firearms.

All security personnel, including Thonginthang Baite were picked up from the spot.

If sources are to be believed, a team from State Forensics Science Laboratory also arrived and conducted a crime scene examination.

Besides, Porompat Police station has registered a case concerning the incident.

It is pertinent to note that BJP state president was not present at her residence when the incident took place.

Sharda and her husband A Jashobanta had left Imphal for Delhi on Thursday after being called by the Centre for further discussion of Assembly poll elections that are to be held next year.