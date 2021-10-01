Manipur Scientist, Dr Raghumani To Be Awarded CRSI Bronze Medal

NET Web Desk

Dr Ningthoujam Raghumani Singh, Scientific Officer at Chemistry Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai has been selected for the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) Bronze medal 2022 in recognition of his contribution to research in the field of Chemistry.

The coveted Bronze Medal will be presented to Dr Raghumani either during the 28th National Symposium in Chemistry (NSC-28) to be held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in February or at Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali in July 2022.

The Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh has also congratulated the scientists for achieving the feat.

“Congratulations Manipur’s Dr Raghumani to be awarded CRSI Bronze medal” – the CM tweeted.

Associated with BARC since 2006, Dr Raghumani is currently working in the areas of Luminescent and Magnetic Nanomaterials and their applications in sensors, imaging, diagnosis and therapy.

Ragumani was born to Late N Kula Singh and Late Ningthoujam Ongbi Akoijam Meipak Devi, a resident of Manipur.

He pursued M.Sc. in Chemistry from Manipur University in 1994.

Raghumani was then awarded with PhD in Chemistry from IIT Kanpur in fields of superconductivity, electron transport and magnetic properties of nanostructured transition metal nitrides in 2004.

He has published about 160 papers in the refereed journals, six review articles and 12 book chapters and 3 books.

Besides, he is also the Chief Consultant of Kanglei Khongyang Thijinyon, an advanced research centre based in Imphal.

Dr Raghumani is also the recipient of several prestigious awards including the DAE-Scientific & Technical Excellence Award in 2012, Young Achiever Award, SSPS 2010, Fellow, The National Academy of Sciences, India (FNASc) 2016, and Maharashtra Academy of Sciences (FMASc) 2013.

According to a survey conducted by team of faculties from Stanford University, California, USA, Dr Raghumani has been included in the top 2% of Indian Scientists as well as World Scientists.