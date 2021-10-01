Manipur : A Young Weaver, Weaving Hope, Breaking Stereotypes

NET Web Desk

Women have consistently been the backbone of weaving industry. The handloom works, considered as one of the largest informal sectors of the nation is continuing to generate income, and employment opportunities to households across the rural areas.

But, residing in a society where the process is generally carried out by women folk, Lenkhohao Kipgen, a 13-year old boy from Koite village, Churachandpur district of Manipur is disintegrating all societal norms by weaving Kuki traditional shawls.

Kigpen have continued to engage himself into the sector since he was just 8 years old.

A student of Sielmat Christian High School, Kigpen have continued the art along with his studies, and that’s really commendable.

A boy weaving shawls has been referred as a rare sight, especially when his friends make fun of him.

But Lenkhohao has actually developed his affection for the same and that’s when he continued to ignore all embarrassments.

According to Imphal Free Press report, “he developed the love for it while watching his sister weave beautiful Kuki traditional shawls.”

His passion and curiousness has driven him to pick this art and learn about different patterns and designs while visiting other weavers in the locality.

It is pertinent to note that some of these shawls have been sold for a price starting from Rs 700, completely woven with traditional motifs and patterns, and are in high demands among customers.

Interestingly, this young weaver from Manipur can finish weaving a shawl within just two days’ time.

Although weaving a shawl curated with different designs is extremely difficult to deliver, but Lenkhohao has managed to learn the techniques associated with all such patterns.

Lenkhohao during his interview asserted of weaving prior to his school schedule in the morning and once he returns back in the evening. After completion of his studies, he weaves till 8 PM.

With an ambition to become a government official, Kigpen plans to teach the art of weaving to individuals, thereby increasing the production.

Besides, he has already started to teach the following to residents older than him.

Lenkhohao’s aunt Hahat Kipgen, during her 50s, cites that a man weaving is a rare sight, especially in Kuki society.

She suggested men to come forward and earn from the same to fulfill all basic requirements, instead of remaining unemployed.

Hahat further added that weaving during the ancient times was referred as inauspicious. It was believed that men who engage in the following remained unsuccessful in hunting. Ans so, they were prohibited to weave.