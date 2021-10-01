Marathon Runner Constable From Arunachal Create World Records

• Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

Constable Tame Tamar Tarh of Bn HQ, Aalo created two world records in 2021, informed Tumme Amo, IPS who is also the commandant of the 2nd AAP Bn Headquarter Aalo.

Mr. Tarh has created two world records in 2 categories- The world record of maximum half marathons (101 in number) in 100 days and the world record of most half marathons in one month. The first feat was achieved on 9th May 2021, whereas the second feat was achieved on 1st July 2021, where he had participated in 32 marathons in a period of one month.

2nd Bn HQ Aalo family will felicitate the achiever in a formal function scheduled on Monday, 4 October.

It is to be mentioned that this world record recognition was accorded by the International Book of Records which is different from the Guinness Book of World Records.