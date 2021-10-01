Meghalaya Bye-Elections : Licensed Firearms In East Khasi Hills To Be Kept Under Lock & Key

NET Web Desk

Violence during elections have become a trend, underlining how both these factors remain inseparable in the recent scenario.

Election is basically a human right, a right to vote and select an individual to hold a public office. But clashes during such crucial times define a control-oriented society, violence that leads workers to lose their lives under mysterious circumstances or bomb blasts that shake regions.

In order to prevent any such incidents, the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills ordered all licensed arms holders in the district to surrender their weapons and ammunition without fail to the nearest police station, beat house or outpost.

The decision has been undertaken by keeping in view the model code of conduct required for upcoming Assembly Bye-Elections which will be held for Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang seats.