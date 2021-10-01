Meghalaya : No Water Supply In Shillong Till October 2

NET Web Desk

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has informed of a breakdown in the Supply Line causing the termination of water supply in Shillong till Saturday, i.e., October 2 evening.

The water supply has stopped due to breakdown of the 750mm diameter C.I. Gravity Main of Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme at Mawkriah village on September 29.

The breakdown has affected areas, such as – Shillong Municipal Board areas, Shillong Cantonment Board areas, Nongthymmai and Mawlai.

“Every effort is being made to complete the repair works for restoration of normal water supply by the evening of October 2, 2021,” – informed a press release.