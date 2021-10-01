Mizoram: University Authority Ignore Issues Raised By Veterinary Faculty, Face Indefinite Protest

The members of the Veterinary College Teachers’ Association of Central Agricultural University located at Selesih Aizawl have organized an indefinite protest from October 1, 2021.

The members and faculty of the University informed that they have been compelled to carry out the protest as the issues and requests made to the University authority have not been met.

The Veterinary College Teachers’ Association has organized a similar protest in April of this year, where, as per their statement, the University authority has assured to meet and resolve the demands faced by the faculty, but instead have shown complete apathy towards their grievances.

Among the problems faced by the faculty of the veterinary college are, irregularities in Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), nonpayment of arrears, issues related to pay fixation, etc.

The teachers have also complained that the college authorities have not provided the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Society Registration of the Association since its establishment in 2008.