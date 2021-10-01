Nagaland Government Issues Covid Guidelines For Durga Puja Festivities

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Government has issued guidelines for celebration of the forthcoming Durga puja, which is to be held in October 2021.

According to the SOP issued by Nagaland Government, COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour should be strictly followed, so that spread of this global pandemic can be prevented during the celebration of the upcoming Durga Puja Festival.

Keeping in view of the following, around 10 guidelines have been issued for residents across the state.

Accordingly, puja pandals shall be allowed to be set up only outside the containment zones. The timing for the visit of devotees to the pandals shall be from 5 AM in the morning till 9 PM in the evening.

The maximum number of persons including organizers will be allowed to gather at any time in the puja pandals with upto 50% capacity, subject to adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as maintenance of social distancing, wearing of masks etc.

Puja organizers should not allow any person to enter the puja premises without face cover/mask and washing/sanitizing of hands. It shall be the responsibility of puja organizers to arrange for facilities for hand washing/sanitization at entrance of puja premises.

Meanwhile, the organizers shall also ensure marking in the waiting area/queue outside the premises to ensure social distancing. They shall also deploy volunteers/private security to assist the police in ensuring wearing of face mask, social distancing etc. outside the respective puja premises.

Organizers should ensure sanitizing the premises before opening and after closing, this should be followed everyday for 6 hours.

All visitors to puja location shall be subject to thermal scanning by puja organizers and no person with any symptom related to COVID-19 shall be allowed to enter the puja pandals.

In case any person/visitor to puja pandal is suspected to be symptomatic with COVID-19, it shall be the responsibility of puja organizers to inform the nearest Government medical facility and immediately arrange shifting of the person.

Furthermore, person above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age, person with co­morbidities and pregnant woman may be advised to avoid visiting the puja pandals.

A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to be a part of any immersion procession and for completing the ritual of immersion by following COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour at all times.

The issue further states that District Task Force (DTF) headed by the Deputy Commissioner will give the final clearance to puja committees/organizers for setting up pandals this year.

Besides, the DTF shall also make necessary arrangements with concerned puja committees/organizers to ensure that immersion of the idols is suitably staggered so as to avoid congestion and large gatherings at the immersion sites.

Concerned district CP/SP shall make necessary arrangements for security, traffic, enforcing compliance to Covid-19 appropriate behavior etc.

Any violation of these guidelines by the puja committee/organizer or the individual/devotee will be taken into account as per legal provisions.