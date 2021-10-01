Sikkim Police Organizes Cyber Security Awareness Campaign

- NET Web Desk
On Friday, October 1, a cyber security awareness campaign organized by South District Police Department was held at Namchi Central Park.
During the program, Mission SAFAI (Sikkim Against Fraud Action Initiative), an initiative of Sikkim Police was officially launched for South District.
This digital mission aims to educate the masses regarding different kinds of frauds and how the public can safeguard themselves.
During the course of the programme, the resource person’s spoke on various topics ranging from Introduction to Cybercimes and Cases, Preventive Action and Redressal to online banking frauds, overview of Mission SAFAI prevention and response to cyber and online frauds with real case studies.