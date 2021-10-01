Sikkim : Social Welfare Department Organize Felicitation Ceremony To Honour Senior Citizens

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 1, the Social Justice & Welfare Department of Sikkim Government has organized a felicitation ceremony to honour the senior citizens.

The ceremony was conducted on the occasion of ‘International Day of Older Persons’.

This programme was attended by Block Development Officer (BDO) Tikendra Sharma.

He was accompanied by Welfare Inspector, Medical team of Khamdong Primary Health Sub Centre (PHSC).

Besides, the Senior Citizens of Khamdong block were also present during the ceremony.

During the programme, BDO Khamdong highlighted on ways to develop digital equity across all ages and role of senior citizens in the society.

Meanwhile, the medical team also organised medical check ups in the Block.

Each year on October 1, the ‘International Day of Older Persons’ is observed.

The day aims to bring awareness on importance of digital inclusion of older persons.

It underlines the tackling of stereotypes, prejudice and discrimination associated with digitalization, thereby taking into account of sociocultural norms and the right to autonomy.