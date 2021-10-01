Trinamool Trying To Make Inroads In NE. Mukul Sangma Likely To Join TMC

NET Web Desk

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and current leader of opposition Mukul Sangma and thirteen other Congress MLAs from Meghalaya are likely to join Trinamool Congress.

According to a News18 report, Mukul Sangma had visited Kolkata last week and met TMC top brass. Interestingly Mukul Sangma is known to be close to star poll strategist Prashant Kishore. Speculations are rife that the poll strategist was instrumental in TMC’s recent win in the recent West Bengal elections.

Earlier Sangma had denied any rumours of him joining the Trinamool Congres. However, according to reports, the rift between Sangma and the Congress leadership is getting bigger and bigger.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sangma was unhappy with the party high command’s decision of appointing Vincent Pala as the Congress chief of Meghalaya.

Trinamool Congress has been buoyant of its political ambitions since its victory at the West Bengal elections. It has been on a poaching spree all over the country especially in the Northeast.

Only some days back it recruited Sushmita Dev from Congress. Sushmita, a very powerful Congress leader from the Barak valley of Congres is one of the most vocal politicians from the Northeast.

Trinamool has been constantly trying to develop its base in Tripura trying to feed off the internal discontent in the state BJP prompting the saffron outfit to go on an offensive.