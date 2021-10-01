Tripura BJP Plan Multiple Events On Gandhi Jayanti

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party will celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 02 with a series of programmes.

The BJP karykartas will organize public awareness campaign and discussion meeting on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on October 02.

Emphasis on increasing the use of locally produced materials through different activities aimed at building a self-reliant India. For example, khadi products produced in Tripura, bamboo and cane handicrafts, various products including handicrafts, various types of locally produced items including tea in Tripura.

The karyakartas will also purchase khadi products for the promotion and dissemination of khadi products on the occasion of Gandhiji’s birth anniversary on 2nd October.

A colourful prabhat ferries will be marched in all the 60 mandals with tableau and ‘Ram Dhun’ on the morning of October 02 next. Moreover, in every district office and Mandal office, the people’s representatives and local leadership will pay homage to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with due dignity on that very morning.

At last, ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ must be held at two places within each constituency.