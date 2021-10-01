Tripura CM, Chief Justice Inaugurates New Court Building In Gomati

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Amarpur Sub-Divisional Court in Gomati district 77 KMs away from Agartala city.

Chief Justice AA Kureshi along with other justices of the Tripura High Court were present in the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Deb said “Currently the crime graph in the state has declined. According to the NCRB report, the number of crimes against women has decreased in the state. It is not enough to reduce the crime rate against women in the state. That number will have to be reduced to zero in a concerted effort”.

Other judges, including the Chief Justice of the High Court, have played a significant role in providing justice to the people of the state, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister further said that besides taking various positive steps to control the crime trend in the state, various schemes are being implemented for the welfare of the people of all sections.

Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, Justice AA Kureshi said the role of the court was like a pressure bulb in a pressure cooker. One has to remain disappointed in the judicial system when the verdict is announced.

People’s confidence in the judiciary must be maintained by ensuring human rights in the right way. The candidate for justice must point the way to the solution of the problems of the people of all sections with equal priority. The court building is a part of the judiciary.

He hoped that the new court building would play a special role in solving small and big problems of the people as an ideal temple of justice. He also drew the attention of the Chief Minister to the housing reforms of various courts and staff of the state, infrastructure development and increasing the budget allocation.