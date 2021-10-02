Blueprint Prepared By “Illegal Settlers” To Seize Assam By 2050 : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that “illegal settlers” have prepared a blueprint to capture power in the state by 2050 through a phased manner.

Carried out gradually, this strategy is taken ahead by becoming a majority in different constituencies.

He further refused to blame a specified community regarding the same.

“We shouldn’t use the word ‘Islamic’ as the Assamese Muslims are not involved with them. This is the thought process of a section.” – Sarma added.

The Assam CM asserted that intelligence reports depicted, these “illegal settlers” were aiming at gaining majority in Sipajhar, Borkhola and Lumding Assembly constituencies by changing the demographic pattern in these areas by 2026.

It is pertinent to note that Gorukhuti in Darrang district, where alleged encroachers were evicted last week in a drive for over two days that left two civilians dead also falls under the Siphajar constituency.

Sarma added that such strategy followed throughout the specified region were a part of this plan to usurp control.

However, refused to identify them as Muslims, contending that such activities were being carried out by only a segment.

The chief minister also claimed that out of 10,000 people evicted in Gorukhuti, names of around 6,000 don’t feature in the draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Those who have been living in Gorukhuti for a long time and have their names in the NRC, we will hold discussions with them,” he added.

Furthermore, the CM stated that demographic changes took place in Batadroba, Barkhetri and Mangaldai, as observed in this year’s assembly elections, following which Opposition Congress had wrested the three seats from BJP.