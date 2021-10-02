Guwahati Police Asks Citizens To Come Forward In ‘War Against Drugs’, Launch Drugs Infoline

NET Web Desk

In a bid to amp up the ‘War Against Drugs’, Guwahati police have taken another step on the occasion of National Anti-Drug Addiction Day.

Guwahati police have launched the A WhatsApp Infoline number 6026901246 for the concerned citizens of Guwahati to share information on drug trafficking operations, drug traffickers, peddlers, etc. The drug Infoline shall remain active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In a press statement, the Guwahati Police has informed that campaign ‘from educate to eradicate’ is part of a larger goal in combating the spread of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The police aim to educate, inform and sensitise people about the pitfalls of getting addicted to drugs. Guwahati Police shall use the information received through the Infoline to trace, apprehend and break drug trafficking networks.

Guwahati’s Commissoner of Police Harmeet Singh admitted the need for citizen’s participation and support in the war against drugs. “Following major successes (against drugs) we have now launched the Drugs Infoline to seek support of the citizens, so that together we eradicate the (drug) menace from our society,” he said in the note sent to the press.

Assam police have been continuously conducting anti-drug operations since the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government took oath last May leading to several arrests. The Chief Minister of Assam publicly incinerated recovered contraband in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong to send a strong statement against drug abuse and its distribution.

The elites of the Guwhati city have also not been spared from the police’s hawkish stance against the abuse of psychotropic substances. Only some days back an eminent businessman and his glitterati friends were arrested as they were getting high in a rave party with a variety of recreational albeit contraband narcotics.