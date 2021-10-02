Manipur : Kakching DC Accused Of Misusing Funds

NET Web Desk

Various work agencies have allegedly accused the former Chief Executive Officer of Tamenglong Autonomous District Council (ADC) & the current DC of Kakching, Dipu Gangmei of misappropriating public funds of more than Rs 18 crore.

Sanctioned during 2017-2018 under 14th Finance Commission and 3rd Manipur Finance Commission, the ex-chief of ADC along with elected ADC representatives of Tamenglong district is found to have withdrawn an amount of Rs 18,02,30,072.

According to work agency employee Alan Kamei, the accused have withdrawn the amount without any execution of projects.

Regarding the following, work agencies had filed complaints to the State Vigilance department and the Lok Ayukta, added by Kamei.

The matter actually came to light after a Right To Information (RTI) Act was filed by rights activists to address various developmental works across the district.

Furthermore, those who filed complaints regarding the same had received constant threats by the former Chief Executive Officer and ADC representatives, in connivance with National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM).