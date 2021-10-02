Nagaland To Host First-Ever National Athletic Event ‘Cross Country Championships 2022’

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 2, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has allotted the 56th National Cross Country Championships 2022 to Nagaland.

This will be the first-ever national athletic event which will be hosted in the state.

The news has been confirmed by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio through a tweet. “Grateful to Athletics Federation of India @afiindia for allotting the 56th National Cross Country Championships 2022 to Nagaland. This will be the first-ever national athletic event to be hosted by Nagaland. We look forward to welcoming the athletics fraternity.” – tweeted by the CM.

Grateful to Athletics Federation of India @afiindia for allotting the 56th National Cross Country Championships 2022 to Nagaland. This will be the first-ever national athletic event to be hosted by Nagaland. We look forward to welcoming the athletics fraternity.@Adille1 @abumetha — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) October 2, 2021

In response to the following, AFI has extended its gratitude to Nagaland Chief Minister for taking up the championships. It further thanked the Associate Vice-President, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) & Advisor to CM, Abu Metha for all his efforts and support towards AFI.

Thanks Hon'ble CM Neiphiu Rio for taking up the championships 🙏🏼 We look forward to a great event in #Nagaland Thanks @abumetha for your efforts & support to AFI. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) October 2, 2021

Earlier, Metha have written a letter to the Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, elaborating significant approaches and strategies to promote sports in the state.

He further added that Assam and Manipur have already hosted the National Games and Meghalaya is preparing to host the next edition.

Besides, Metha have also stated that Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and others have taken positive steps towards sports development.

He therefore suggested the state government to make serious efforts for hosting the National Games.