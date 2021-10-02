Nagaland To Organize ‘Hornbill Festival 2021’

NET Web Desk

Hornbill Festival, a vibrant celebration aiming to revive and protect the rich culture of Nagaland, thereby displaying its extravaganza and traditions, is considered as one of the most renowned celebration of Nagas.

Although the event could not be celebrated last year due to the worst hit of COVID-19 pandemic but with its decline in positivity rate, the State Government is now gearing up to celebrate the 22nd edition of ‘Hornbill Festival’ at Heritage Village, Kisama.

This decision has been undertaken during a coordination meeting of line departments with tribal hohos (organisations) held in Kohima on Friday.

Advisor for Tourism and Art & Culture, Khehovi Yeputhomi informed that number of days for the festival would soon be finalized by the State government.

It is pertinent to note that earlier the festival was celebrated from December 1-10.

Besides, Nagaland would host the International Travel Mart (ITM) for the first time from November 28-30 at The Heritage Village, Kisama.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, ITM is a tourism event to showcase the North East region, especially to promote tourism in the state.

Announcing this, Yeputhomi said that the event will coincide with the Hornbill Festival, and 500 delegates with 300 tourist guides from abroad and 200 from mainland India are expected.