Northeast Welfare Body Sign MoU To Train & Facilitate Job Seekers In Tamil Nadu

NET Web Desk

In a welcome development, the Northeast India Welfare Association Chennai (NEIWAC) has signed an MoU with Tamilnadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Logistics (TNASDCL) on 1st October 2021 in Chennai, Tamilnadu.

This MoU will help the youths and job seekers from the Northeast to get proper job contracts. It will also facilitate the training of unskilled youth in the organised sector with proper job training.

Mr. Wapangtoshi, President of North East India Welfare Association Chennai (NEIWAC) in the press note added that it will also raise awareness about the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (https://apprenticeshipindia.org) for reliable job opportunities to the NE youth in particular.

The MoU was signed at the initiative of Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Logistics (TNASDCL), a not-for-profit Section 8 company incorporated by the Government of Tamil Nadu.