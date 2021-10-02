Sikkim To Ban Plastic Water Bottles From January 2022

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 2, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay announced that state government will ban the use and sale of all plastic water bottles from January 1, 2022.

Forwarded on the occasion of 152nd Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Gangtok, Golay asserted of providing 3-months time to shops or restaurants for clearance of the current stock, so that no entrepreneurs face any loss.

“No shop or restaurant will be allowed to stock or sell plastic water bottles from January and we are giving everyone three months to clear the current stock so there is no loss.” – the CM added.

It is pertinent to note that Sikkim was one of the first state in India to ban plastics in 1998. Since then, it has gradually been phasing out the use of plastics from the state.

Sikkim has also become the first Indian state to target single-use plastic bottles, thereby one of India’s environmental leaders.

In 2016, Sikkim took two major decisions. These include – banning the use of packaged drinking water in government offices and events; and prohibiting the use of Styrofoam and thermocol disposable plates and cutlery in the entire state in a move to cut down toxic plastic pollution and tackle its ever-increasing garbage problem.