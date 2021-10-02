Top 3 Startups Of North East India Promoting Local Products

The Northeast culture of India is very vibrant and this is especially visible in the handicrafts, handlooms and food products. The culture that has been there for more than hundreds of years is being preserved by the current generation and the same is visible in the start-ups who are contributing to promoting the local product of this region across the country. Here is a list of three North-Eastern start-ups that are doing their best not only to protect this rich culture but to spread it across different states.

Zizira-Shillong

Based in Meghalaya, this start-up deals with honey, spices and herbs of the state. The company offers a pure but rare product that is based on their knowledge of local languages, cultures and drawing of the state. Products that are must-buy from this start-up includes ginger powder, turmeric, whole spices, raw honey, ground spices and other blends which are very famous.

Ziria-Shillong has a loyal customer base and they are so loyal that they wait for the harvest time to get their product delivered. The brand is mostly used by clients who are health-conscious. Started by Ralph Budaleman in 2004, he understood the underutilized potential of the agricultural resources of the state and launched it. Initially, a group of individuals were trained hard for it as it focused highly on the ground knowledge.

What makes the start-up different from other start-ups is the fact that it did not hire professionals but focused on recruiting people who are eager to build their skills and have the right values. The products of the company can be directly purchased either from Amazon or from their website. Once purchased, the product is delivered right at the doorstep with the help of amazing courier services like eKart and China Post. The company is expanding and it will soon start working on international deliveries too.

Runway Nagaland

This company was founded back in 2013 to promote the products made in Nagaland using local materials and techniques. Runway Nagaland – Dimapur deals with handmade products and indigenous art and it works with an all-women artisan team to deliver the products. The startup was created with the motive to pass the old knowledge of handcraft to the future generation. By doing so, it not only aims to preserve the culture and tradition of Nagaland but also to improve the economy of the state by bringing in more business and address the issue of mass migration.

Surprisingly, the customers of Runway Nagaland, not only belong from the state of Nagaland but outside it which shows that people prefer their handmade products.

While starting the business, Hengna, the founder faced many issues like lack of funding and capital and the stereotype of women working in the business but she smashed it all to grow the company.

Even though the difficulties were present, the government of the state played an active role in supporting the different start-ups by helping the youngsters to get the right information in order to expand their ventures. Currently, Runway Nagaland is thinking of expanding by creating products made out of natural materials like banana fibre which will also improve the employment opportunities in the village.

Brahmaputra Fables

Brahmaputra Fables was founded in 2017 by Dhruba Jyoti Deka in Assam. It is an online marketplace that features handicraft, handloom and ethnic food products of the state. She got the idea of starting Brahmaputra Fables during her college days when her friends were in awe of the traditional products of the state. Jyoti Deka belongs to Sarthebari, a village that is popular for its bell and brass metalwork. He harnessed this talent by eliminating the middleman and supplying the product across the country while improving the livelihood of the artisans.

Brahmaputra Fables features more than 3000 weavers and artisans in the region. The start-up is currently focusing on the residents of tier-1 cities along with corporate organizations. When many businesses were forced to shut down during the Covid lockdown, Brahmaputra Fables saw an increase in demand for its products as they are sustainable. The store currently features more than 100 products and all of them are eco-friendly which makes it an environment-friendly company. Soon, Brahmaputra Fables will be integrating tech-enabled touch to make the ordering process an extremely easy task.