Assam Meghalaya Ministers Visit Disputed Border Areas, Interact With Locals

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to understand the vexing border issue between Assam and Meghalaya a joint ministerial team visited a disputed border area today. Border Affairs Minister of Assam Atul Bora and Meghalaya Minister Renikton L. Tongkhar were part of the two-state team.

The joint Assam Meghalaya team inspected disputed locations at Hahim, Athiabari, Salbari, Malchapara, Gamerimura, etc. areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The team interacted with the residents of the area, village heads, Panchayat representatives, and representatives of various organisations to understand their issues. The team also asked for suggestions from the residents on way to approach the issue in an attempt to solve it vis-à-vis to their area.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had formed the regional committees to deal with border issues area-wise after having talks with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma.

During the inspection Commissioner & Secretary of Assam’s border affairs dept, DCs & SPs of Kamrup & West Khasi Hills districts and senior officials were present.