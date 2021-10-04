Assam Rifles DIG Visits Aizawl Orphanage, Gives Away Goodwill Gifts

NET Web Desk

DIG of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, Brig. Digvijay Singh, SM, visited Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT), one of the largest orphanages in Mizoram at Thuampui, Aizawl.

During the goodwill visit the Assam Rifles DIG interacted with 500 children, including specially-abled kids. He also interacted with the workers and caretakers of the orphanage and discussed ways and means of revamping the infrastructure and living conditions at the orphanage.

A special cake was cut during the DIGs visit. Assam Rifles also gave away ration, clothing, School bags and stationaries to the children of the orphanage.

The DIG during his visit emphasized the development of sports talents in the orphanage. He also discussed supporting such initiatives and ways to recruit them to Assam Rifles via sports quota.

The founder of the orphanage, Sangthankima expressed his heartfelt gratitude for this gesture by the Assam Rifles