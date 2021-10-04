BJP Announce Candidates For Assam Assembly By-Elections

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced the names of candidates for the by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, which will be held in October 30, 2021.

Signed by National General Secretary & Headquarters In-Charge, Arun Singh, the press release asserts that Phanidhar Talukdar has been selected as the BJP candidate to contest into the elections from the constituency Bhabanipur.

While, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain has been selected as the candidates to contest into the elections from the constituency – Mariani, and Thowra respectively.

It is pertinent to note that, on September 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates to hold by-elections in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies of various states, including Assam.

The Assembly by-elections in the state will be conducted during the second schedule. According to ECI, the Polling Date for Assam has been scheduled for October 30.