Bomb Scare In Shillong With Vice President Venkaiah Naidu In The City

Security forces in Shillong went through some nervous moments when an IED was discovered in front of an NPP office. The bomb scare came when the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu is on a visit to the hill state.

Meghalaya’s banned outfit HNLC has claimed responsibility for the bomb.

The incendiary device an IED was left in a blue bag was left outside the gate of NPP’s Shillong office just by the compound wall.

Once the police were alerted of it they rushed to the spot with the bomb squad which diffused it.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had reached Meghalaya for his one-day visit today as part of his Northeast tour.

An IED blast had rocked Shillong on August 23 injuring two.