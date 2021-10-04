Manipur : Ex-KYKL Cadres Form New Armed Group ‘SOREPA’

NET Web Desk

Former key members of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) have collaboratively formed a new armed group titled Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA).

The current convenor of SOREPA Interim Central Committee, Toijam Ibochou asserted that new outfit was established in order to “regain the independence of Kangleipak/Manipur in Western South East Asia (WESEA)”.

This outfit was formed along with like-minded revolutionary groups in order to affirm its belief in “scientific socialism”, informed Ibochou.

According to Ibochou, revolutionary movement is based on philosophies of “Marxism-Leninism-Maoism,”, principles that preserve the identity of Kanglei/Manipuri people.

“Money and muscle may suppress the truly revolutionary movement for a while, but not in the long run. Many are deserting the revolutionary movement”, said Toijam Ibochou.

SOREPA added its motto depicting “Socialism with Kanglei (Manipuri) federal characteristics”.

it pointed out the birth of colonialism across nation, which failed to respect its Independence.

The major reason of their separation from KYKL basically occurred due to differences in ideologies, and thanked the same for teaching significance and experience of a revolutionary movement.

It further alleged that policies of both the Nehruvian approach and Hindutva served the interest of “Indian imperialism”, thereby underlining on the alleged nexus between revolutionary outfits and individuals who “acted like revolutionaries”.