Manipur Government Uses Drones To Deliver Vaccine ,’First In South-East Asia’

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 4, the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya virtually launched the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR)’ initiative for ‘Drone-based vaccine delivery system’ in North-East India.

The ‘Make in India’ drone helped cover an aerial distance of 31 kilometers in almost 15 minutes, thereby transporting vaccines from Bishnupur District hospital to Karang Health Centre, Loktak Lake, Manipur.

Organized by Bishnupur District Administration & District Health Society, the event was held at Loukoupat Parking.

Besides, the drone was launched to deliver as many as 900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. An UNI report informed, ten beneficiaries were administered with the first dose.

While, 8 beneficiaries were inoculated with the second dose.

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed about the same. “For the first time in South-East Asia, the State Govt in collaboration with ICMR launched a drone to deliver 900 doses of Covid vaccine from Bishnupur District Hospital to the PHC in Karang island.” – tweeted by Singh.

He further added that such technology-driven initiative is being taken up to mitigate the difficulties in delivering the crucial vaccine in rough terrains.

This technology-driven initiative is being taken up to mitigate the difficulties in delivering the crucial vaccine in rough terrains. We are committed to leave no stone unturned to save the precious lives of the people. pic.twitter.com/XTM7SKMCg3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 4, 2021

Furthermore, the Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asserted that along with vaccine transportation, drone technology would speed up healthcare-related supply to the last mile and expand the supply scope of life-saving & emergency medicines.

Towards ensuring last-mile delivery of vaccines! Will launch ICMR’s initiative of 'Drone Response & Outreach in North East', at 1 p.m. today This will help India increase immunisation coverage by easily transporting vaccines to remote & hilly regions 🎥 https://t.co/I8xN6YDLiL pic.twitter.com/HPi5TbBkiP — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 4, 2021

According to reports, the actual road distance between these two locations is 26 kms. But the delivery model successfully covered the distance within such a short span of time.

Interestingly, this is for the first time, that a ‘Make in India’ drone has been used in South Asia to transport COVID-19 vaccine.