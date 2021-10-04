Meghalaya : Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Lays Foundation Of Shillong-Dawki Stretch

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 4, the Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone for improvement & expansion of Shillong-Dawki road project in Shillong.

A 64.21 kilometers long stretch, the Shillong-Dawki road will connect the state capital with Bangladesh, which will boost trade and commerce between the two countries.

Funded by Japanese International Cooperation Agency, the total cost of this project is Rs 1600 crore.

The stretch will further connect the villages of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and Southwest Khasi Hills District with Shillong.

Speaking at the event, Naidu stressed on need to expedite the processes of all developmental activities in the region.

He further highlighted on the significance of transparency and accountability for execution of this stretch.

“While people should know materials used for the road project , those who execute the project should be made accountable,” – stated Naidu.

The Vice-President also informed about marketing and showcasing our indigenous horticultural varieties to the world. We need to encourage our youth to take up agro-entrepreneurship in a big way.

Naidu also highlighted the significance of improving productivity, packaging, ensuring highest quality assessment, improving infrastructure and holding small farmers to ensure that their products get the right price in the marketplace.

The Vice-President further addressed a workshop titled “Changing Role of the NORTH EASTERN COUNCIL in the Development of NORTH EASTERN REGION”.

Besides, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma considered the project as a critically important one for benefitting the state’s economy, tourism sector, export sector, reducing the commute time between Shillong and the surrounding areas, thereby increasing safety of travelers.

“Hon’ble Vice President of India Sh. @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji laid foundation for the improvement & widening of the Shillong to Dawki road. Glad to receive his blessings on the beginning of this important project.” – tweeted by the Vice-President.

Naidu who had arrived in Shillong this morning, was received by Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik; Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at Raj Bhawan.