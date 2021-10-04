Nagaland : Planning Board Recommends Tseminyu Sub-Division Into District

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 4, the Kohima District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) have decided to recommend the State Government for upgradation of Tseminyu Sub-Division into a separate District.

This decision was undertaken during its monthly meeting held at the Kohima Conference Hall under the chairmanship of DPDB Chairman and Advisor for Technical Education and Election, MedoYhokha.

The House deliberated on demand of Rengma tribe for upgrading the Tseminyu sub-division into a district, thereby submitting key data records of sub-division to the House.

Besides, legislators such as – Advisor of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Dr. Neikiesalie Nicky Kire; MLA Keneizhakho Nakhro; Vice President of Angami Public Organisation (APO) NeivorRutsa present during the meeting also expressed their support for recommendation of the proposal to the Government.

The House also discussed on upgradation of Sechu Zubza Public Health Centre (PHC) into Community Health Centre (CHC).

In response to the following, MLA Nakhro pressed upon requirement for up-gradation of existing PHC into Community Health Centre located in National Highway.

This upgradation will play a significant role, as medical services with more facilities can be provided in times of emergencies to the patients.

The House deliberated on matters along with reports submitted by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kohima.

It further decided to recommend the matter to the Government for consideration.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner & Vice Chairman DPDB, Gregory Thejawelie NCS also reminded the Village Adoption Committees (VACs) to initiate and activate the process of adoption activities by the forthcoming DPDB Meeting.