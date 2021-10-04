Sikkim CM Inaugurates ‘Block Administrative Centre’ At Baiguney

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 4, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay inaugurated the Block Administrative Centre (BAC) at Baiguney, West Sikkim.

The Sikkim CM further rolled-out People’s Plan Campaign (Sabki Yojna Sabka Vikas) under Rural Development Department (RDD).

Chief Minister congratulated the public of Zoom-Salgari Constituency for achieving a new Block Administrative Centre (BAC), which will highly assist citizens in conducting their day-to-day activities. The BAC has been set up by the State Government with an aim to provide convenience to the public, thereby supporting and strengthening the Panchayats established in the locality.

He added that Rural Development Department has been making tremendous progress in implementing various schemes. Citing example of Jal Jeevan Mission, the Chief Minister applauded the work being conducted under such an initiative, which has successfully managed to increase functional tap connection for drinking water in most Gram Panchayat Units (GPUs) of the State.

The Chief Minister also praised ‘Rural Development Department’ for carrying out exercises under Swachh Bharat Mission. He informed the Department with combined efforts of officials, public and community has resourcefully generated awareness, in order to bring about a behavioural change at grassroot level as embedded in the mission. Keeping in mind about Swatchh Bharat Mission, the Chief Minister informed about the establishment of a Women’s College amid the cleanest district of the state. Further, he also encouraged the Department to suitably enforce schemes and transform Sikkim into a model state.

The Chief Minister announced that State Government will soon start a Women’s Welfare initiative named ‘Aama Yojna’. Besides, the state government will also undertake various developmental projects in Jorethang and its surrounding areas. These includes – constructing of Nepali Sanskrit Bhawan, Auditorium Hall at Jorethang Senior Secondary School, Cancer Hospital at Karfectar and other such expansions. Moreover, he updated that foundation of Gymnasium at Jorethang will be virtually laid on October 20, 2021 from Bhaichung Stadium.

During the programme, Principal Secretary RDD C.S. Rao informed that aforementioned BAC at Baiguney will cater to four different territorial jurisdictions, namely – 39 Gelling Baiguney GPU; 40 Samsing Pipalay GPU; 44 Zoom GPU; and 36 Mabong Segeng GPU. Rao stated that proposal for establishment of BAC at Baiguney was approached in the year 2019 during a Self Help Group (SHG) convention for South and West District but its set-up consumed a lot more time due to the pandemic.