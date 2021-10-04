Tripura Clinches Top Spot In Corruption Free Implementation Of MGNREGA

NET Web Desk

Elating the BJP-led government of Tripura and those residing in it its rural areas, the state has garnered laurels in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with transparency.

Reports released by the Union Ministry of Rural Development have recognised Tripura as the number one state in the country to implement the MGNREGA in a transparent manner.

According to the report, Tripura ranks second only to Mizoram in the Northeast in providing jobs but enjoys a success rate of 99.16 percent in terms of timely completion of work.

In terms of wage payment, it has a success rate of 98.24 percent, which has been lauded in the report.

Looking at the state’s performance in the past Tripura improved upon its success rate from 84 percent in 2017-18 financial year to 98.24 percent in the fiscal year 2020-21, increasing its performance by 12 percent.

Giving information, the state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that in the financial year 2016-17, the average workday was 34 days a year. That increased to 75 days a year by the financial year of 2020-21.

It is expected that the number will go above 80 days.

The minister also added that the current BJP-IPFT govt. ensured transparency in crediting money to people under the MGNREGA project.

MGNREGA was started to increase livelihood security in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year, to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. Contractors are barred from getting involved in any capacity and the gram panchayat oversee its implementation at the grassroots.