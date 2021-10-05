9 Arrested For Smuggling Gold, Drugs Worth 29 Crores in Nagaland

NET Web Desk

In one of the biggest seizures in the state, the Nagaland police busted smugglers with 290 gold bars weighing 48.14 kg and drugs worth around ₹29 crores.

The ADGP(Administration), Nagaland, Sandeep M. Tamgadge said that the Nagaland police received a tip-off about the smuggling, and conducted separate operations on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the narcotic check-points at Khuzama in Kohima.

Informing the media at Kohima, ADGP Tamgadge said that the police personnel intercepted a vehicle (XUV-300 bearing Reg. no. MN-01AS-1325) on the Kohima-Imphal Highway on Sunday with gold bars hidden inside the cover of the gear lever.

A total of 29 packets was recovered with each containing 10 gold bars worth about ₹22.78 crores.

The gold was seized and two people were arrested. The two were identified as Saurabh Singh(35) and Pawan Kumar(45), both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Another 7 individuals were arrested from the same spot during three separate operations carried out on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The drugs recovered were 1.84 kg Heroin and 1 kg Opium worth over ₹6.50 crores.