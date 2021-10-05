Assam : Senior IPS Official Apprehended In Disproportionate Assets Case

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 5, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell apprehended the senior IPS Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Raunak Ali Hazarika in connection with possessing disproportionate assets.

The CM’s Special Vigilance Cell headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Rosie Kalita apprehended the senior IPS from his city residence located in Rupkonwar Path, Hengrabari.

Hazarika currently serving as a DIG in Assam Police has been in controversy for undertaking foreign visits since 2011, without obtaining any official permission from the Home Department of state government.

This continued since his joining the Assam Police Service (APS) cadre in the year 1992 till date.

Accordingly, Hazarika was suspended by the government in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (i) of rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969.



A notification issued by the Assam Governor informed that Hazarika shall not be allowed to leave the Headquarters without obtaining permission.

If reports are taken into account, the CM Vigilance team headed by SP Kalita collected evidence from the city residence. The team will later take him to the office of CM Special Vigilance Cell located at Rupnagar, Guwahati.