Central Govt Likely To Announce Covid-19 Vaccine Plan For Kids Next Week

NET Bureau

The central government is all set to announce the Covid-19 vaccination plan for children next week. Meanwhile, the government has lent emergency use approval for ZyCoV-D, a vaccine manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila.

The vaccine in 3 doses will be administered to children above 12 years of age. Moreover Bharat Biotech will submit the result of 3rd phase clinical trial of the vaccine it is making for the children to the regulator. The third vaccine that will be tested on children in India is Covovax. This is the Indian version of the US’s jab Novovax and is manufactured in India by Serum Institute.

The Union Health Ministry will by next week announce the decision on children vaccination, its different phases, and the probable priority groups, said the sources associated with the entire process.