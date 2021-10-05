COVID-19 : Manipur Government Issues New SOP; Revises Curfew Timings

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the citizens which will remain effective till October 21.

As per the updated guidelines, the curfew timings have been reduced, along with adequate relaxations.

According to notification issued by the state government, night curfew will commence from 8:30 PM which will be followed till 4 AM.

However, social gathering will now be allowed only if organizers or the host ensures strict adherence of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviors.

Religious activities can now be observed with 50% capacity, after ensuring COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviors, such as – wearing of mask, maintaining social distance among devotees present in the religious sites, the order further stated.

All secretariat departments, State Government and Central Government offices can commence functioning normally through virtual mode or physical attendance of all employees by taking adequate precautions.

Local vegetable vendors are allowed to open their shops from 7 AM to 4 PM, while local grocery stores can remain open from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Wholesale grocery stores located in Thangal bazaar and Masjid road can remain open from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Except shops in gullies/by-lines, all shops can be opened from 8 AM to 5 PM in Thangal and Paona bazaars.

Restaurants and cafes can be opened from 10 AM to 8 PM, by following strict guidelines of COVID-19.

Besides, three IMA markets and temporary market in Paona/Thangal are allowed to open based on certain procedures issued by the concerned authorities.

Market places in other districts will be allowed to open with 50% capacity, with the concerned district administration ensuring adequate social distance.

Public transport buses are allowed to ply with passengers not exceeding 50 per cent of the bus. Besides, all passengers, driver and helper should mandatorily wear masks while transporting in the vehicle.