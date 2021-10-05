Manipur : Kangla To Re-Open For Tourists From October 6

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 5, the Manipur Government has finally approved to reopen Kangla, a major tourist destination of the state for visitors from Wednesday, October 6.

As per a notification issued by Kangla Board, the major tourist attraction will be reopened for visitors, in subject to strict adhere of COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior.

Kangla, situated in the state capital of Manipur is the home to several ancient structures depicting the history and valor of its ancient rulers.

Incorporating a special place in the hearts and minds of Manipur residents, the region houses Kangla Fort – termed as the seat of Manipur’s power till 1891 that portrays historical embodiment of Manipuri Rulers and the people of Manipur.

This ancient capital of Manipur is situated in the centre of the city of Imphal.

Currently marked as a historical and archaeological site, Kangla Fort in the ancient times was extended to both sides of River Imphal. But unfortunately now only its remains are left on the western edge of the river bank.

According to historical citations, Shree Govindaji Temple situated inside the Kangla premises was destroyed during the great earthquake of 1868, which was then rebuilt by the then ruler of Manipur, King Chandrakriti.

It is pertinent to note that Kangla was closed to the public since November, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it granted permission to those seeking allowance for entering Kangla for various religious and ritualistic purposes, in subject to strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines.

All those who wished to enter Kangla for the same were asked to seek permission from the concerned authorities at least 7 days in advance.