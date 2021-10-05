Meghalaya : NPP Announce Candidate For Mawphlang, Conrad Calls Congress ‘Sinking Ship’

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 5, the National People’s Party (NPP) announced Lamphrang Blah as its candidate to contest from Mawphlang Legislative Assembly Constituency during the forthcoming Meghalaya by-polls which will be held on October 30.

The decision was announced by Meghalaya Chief Minister & NPP National President, Conrad Sangma. He was accompanied by the party’s state President along with other party leaders.

He informed about the same through his official Twitter handle. “NPP is proud to welcome Sh. Lamphrang Blah as a party member and candidate for the upcoming by-elections for Mawphlang constituency. Bah Blah was four-time Congress MDC & the Leader of Opposition in KHADC. Urge the people of Mawphlang to support NPP!” – tweeted by the Meghalaya CM.

NPP is proud to welcome Sh. Lamphrang Blah as a party member and candidate for the upcoming by-elections for Mawphlang constituency. Bah Blah was four-time Congress MDC & the Leader of Opposition in KHADC. Urge the people of Mawphlang to support NPP! pic.twitter.com/uCYKeiWXFN — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 5, 2021

While addressing the gathering, Sangma welcomed Blah and his supporters adding that Congress has been disintegrating at the national level, thereby mentioning that its of no use being in a ‘sinking ship’.

Sangma stated of temporary presidency in Congress party, which has led to its disintegration at the national level.

Blah was a four-time Congress MDC & the Leader of Opposition in khasi Autonomous District Council (KHADC).