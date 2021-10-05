MoS Pratima Heads Letter Writing Campaign to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The ‘Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ is being observed across the country on the occasion of the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the eve of ‘Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan’, Tripura BJP karyakartas in presence of union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik on Monday sent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Post Office Chowmuhani area here in Agartala city. And the longevity of the Prime Minister is wished on behalf of the leaders.

Later, the union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik told reporters that the ‘Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ is being observed from September 17 to October 7 through various programs.

The country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing food grains and drinking water to every household through the Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Besides, Tripura is at the top in terms of Covid vaccination. That is why we wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday through postcards, said Pratima Bhowmik.

In these letters posting ceremony president of the BJP’s Sadar district Alok Bhattacharya and other activists were present.

On this day, there was a lot of excitement among the activists and supporters regarding the handing over of postcards to the Prime Minister.