Nagaland CM & Governor Extends ‘Yemshe’ and ‘Tsokum’ Greetings

On Tuesday, October 5, the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio & Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi extended their best wishes to the Pochury Community and Khiamnuingan community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Yemshe’ and ‘Tsokum’.

‘Yemshe’ celebrated by the Pochury tribe is one of the most significant harvest festivals observed in Nagaland. It marks the arrival of new harvest seen after months of hard work processed under relentless rain and stewing sun.

Whereas, ‘Tsokum’ is one of the most important and significant festivals which is celebrated with great pomp and gaity. Celebrated during the month of September or in the first past of October to invoke blessing for a rich harvest, Tsokum has an immense impact and meaning on the Socio-religious life of the Khiamniungans.

The Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has expressed his best greetings for the Pochury community and Khiamnuingan community, hoping for blessings of good health, prosperity and foster goodwill among all sections of people.

Happy Yemshe to the Pochury community. May the harvest festival bring blessings of good health, prosperity and foster goodwill among all sections of people. #Nagaland #LandOfFestivals #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NjuGev4Oil — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) October 4, 2021

Happy Tsokum to the Khiamniungan community. May the Almighty bless you with a bountiful harvest. Best wishes for your well-being, peace and prosperity. #Nagaland #LandOfFestival #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/7DD8qmXLfk — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) October 4, 2021

Similarly, the Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has also extended his best wishes to both the communities, thereby urging youths to appreciate the beauty of underlying ancient philosophies of these communities.