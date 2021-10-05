Nagaland : Dimapur Civil Societies Organize Mass Rally Against Shifting Of DC Office

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 5, hundreds of people took to the streets of Dimapur, as a mark to oppose the state government’s decision to shift the Deputy Commissioner (DC)’s office from its present location.

Organized by Dimapur-based Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the aegis of a core committee, the rally commenced from Holy Cross Junction, which then proceeded towards the current DC’s office.

The protestors dressed in traditional attire, held placards some of which read “Listen to the voice of the people”, “Democracy listens to common voice” etc.

This rally took place weeks after the conglomeration of 12 Dimapur-based CSOs, under the banner of Dimapur District Citizens Forum that enforced a ‘total shutter-down’ protest.

Memorandums regarding the opposition of proposed move have been submitted repeatedly to concerned authorities.

It is pertinent to note that, such representations were earlier submitted on 2014, 2015 and most recently on April 6 this year.

The rally held today is basically the result of a disappointment repeated representations, the Nagaland Home Department on September 7 issued a notification asserting of shifting District Election Office; and Disaster Management Cell to new DC Complex.

It also instructed the district administration to make necessary arrangements and shift other branches at the earliest.

The government is under immense pressure from several CSOs for immediate withdrawal of this notification.

According to these CSOs, shifting of DC Complex will cause extreme inconvenience to the residents.

Besides, they claimed that more than 50% of total population in the district reside under Dimapur Sadar Sub-division.

Other CSOs have extended their support to the idea of shifting. They asserted such a step would better serve the communities, thereby urged the state government to look into the welfare of the district as a whole.